Voters in Bogota, Colombia's capital, on Sunday elected the city's first openly lesbian mayor.

Claudia Lopéz, 49, narrowly beat liberal Carlos Fernando Galán. Lopéz, a center-left candidate, won 35.2% of the vote, while Galán received 32.5%.

“This is the day of the woman,” Lopéz told supporters. “We knew that only uniting could we win. We did that. We united, we won and we made history.”

Lopéz is Bogota's first female mayor and the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America, NBC News reported.

“Not only did we win but we're changing history,” Lopéz said in a tweet.

A picture of Lopéz passionately kissing her partner Angélica Lozano Correa, also a politician, in celebration of her victory made headlines.