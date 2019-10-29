Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) will play Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming biopic A Special Relationship.

The film based on a script from Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) will focus on how Taylor transformed herself from an Oscar-winning actress into an HIV/AIDS activist who helped raise more than $270 million towards AIDS awareness and research.

According to Deadline, the movie from female directing duo Bert and Bertie (“The Berts”) will be seen through the lens of her friendship with her assistant Roger Wall, a gay man.

Wall, who grew up poor in the Deep South, took his own life rather than face a lingering death from the ravages of AIDS.

In a 1992 interview with Vanity Fair, Taylor, who died at age 79 in 2011, called Wall's suicide a year earlier “one of the biggest losses” of her life.

In the same interview, she said that she knew her friend and former co-star Rock Hudson was gay but assumed he was dying from cancer.

Taylor's commitment to raising AIDS awareness turned her into a beloved iconic figure in the LGBT community.