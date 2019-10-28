California Representative Katie Hill, a
Democrat, on Sunday resigned from Congress.
Hill is the only out bisexual House
member.
In a letter posted on Twitter, Hill,
32, wrote: “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my
resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had
to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my
community, and our country.”
Politico reported that Hill
could “step aside as soon as Nov. 1.”
Last week, the House Ethics Committee
announced that it had opened an investigation into whether Hill had a
relationship against House rules with her legislative staffer, Graham
Kelly. Hill has denied the allegation.
Earlier this month, conservative outlet
RedState reported that Hill was in a “throuple” during the 2018
election with her husband and a female campaign staffer. Hill is
currently divorcing her husband. Last week, Hill admitted to having
an “inappropriate” relationship with the campaign staffer.
In her resignation letter, Hill blamed
her “abusive husband” whom she's divorcing for providing texts
and a nude photo as proof of the two relationships to RedState.
“This is what needs to happen so that
good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain
inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful
political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a
monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber
exploitation,” Hill wrote. “Having private photos of personal
moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my
privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of
our available legal options.”
The House Ethics Committee is only
investigating Hill's alleged relationship with Kelly. Hill's
relationship with the campaign staffer happened before Hill took
office and is beyond the committee's reach.
In a statement, House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi said that Hill came to Congress “with a powerful commitment
to her community and a bright vision for the future.”
“She has acknowledged errors in
judgment that made her continued service as a member untenable,”
Pelosi added.