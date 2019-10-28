A jury in St. Louis has found that a police sergeant was discriminated against because he's gay and recommended he be awarded nearly $20 million.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the jury reached its verdict on Friday.

Keith Wildhaber filed his lawsuit in 2017 after he was passed over for a promotion to lieutenant.

During his trial, Wildhaber testified that former St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners member John Saracino advised him in 2014 to tone down his “gayness” to secure a promotion.

The remark made Wildhaber feel like he had “been punched in the gut,” he said.

Wildhaber's attorney told the jury that after his client came out, he hit a “glass ceiling.”

Wildhaber was transferred after he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Wildhaber was awarded $1.9 million in damages and $10 million in punitive damages based on the discrimination claim. The jury also recommended $8 for a claim of retaliation.