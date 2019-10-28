A four-episode mini-season of Queer
Eye from Japan lands on Netflix Friday.
Queer Eye: We're in Japan! takes
the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Jonathan Van Ness
(grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), and
Karamo Brown (culture) – to Tokyo to make over four new heroes.
In a trailer for the upcoming
mini-season, the Fab Five decide to visit Japan during a group text
exchange with model/actor Kiko Mizuhara. Japanese comedian Naomi
Watanabe also appears in the trailer.
“The Fab Five bring their message of
self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while
exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine,” the season's
description reads.
