A four-episode mini-season of Queer Eye from Japan lands on Netflix Friday.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! takes the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), and Karamo Brown (culture) – to Tokyo to make over four new heroes.

In a trailer for the upcoming mini-season, the Fab Five decide to visit Japan during a group text exchange with model/actor Kiko Mizuhara. Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe also appears in the trailer.

“The Fab Five bring their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine,” the season's description reads.

