Sir Elton John canceled his scheduled
tour date in Indianapolis on Saturday.
In an Instagram post, John said that he
was “extremely unwell” and promised to reschedule the concert
early next year.
“To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it
is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I
am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at
@bankerslifefieldhouse tonight,” John captioned a photo of him
performing.
“I absolutely hate to let my fans
down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewll Tour show
possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible. The date will
be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will
deliver the show you deserve.”
“Thank you so much for your support
and understanding. xx,” he added.
John, whose memoir Me: Elton John
Official Autobiography arrived this month, is currently on tour
for the last time. His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour includes
more than 300 shows and ends in 2021.