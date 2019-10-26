The LGBTQ Victory Fund on Thursday
endorsed two out congressional candidates.
John Blair of Santa Fe is running in a
crowded Democratic primary field for New Mexico's 3rd
congressional district. If elected to the House, Blair would be the
first openly LGBT member of Congress elected from New Mexico.
Blair served at the U.S. Interior
Department under former President Barack Obama. According to the
Victory Fund, Blair has more than 25 years in politics. While at the
Interior Department, Blair was part of the team that helped create
the Stonewall National Monument.
He raised $147,000 in the third
quarter.
“Only eight openly LGBTQ elected
officials are serving in all of New Mexico, so it will be a
groundbreaking moment when voters make John the first openly LGBTQ
member of Congress from the state,” said Annise Parker, president
and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund and the former mayor of Houston.
Parker described Mondaire Jones'
candidacy as “historic.”
“Mondaire will become the first
openly LGBTQ Black member of Congress when elected,” she said,
“becoming a crucial voice in a Congress with too few LGBTQ people
and people of color. Our country needs more LGBTQ leaders like
Mondaire who can positively influence the direction of the next U.S.
Congress – benefiting not just his district but all Americans.”
Jones raised over $218,000 in the third
quarter toward his campaign to represent the people of New York's
17th congressional district.
The Victory Fund, the only national
organization dedicated to electing LGBT candidates, has endorsed six
national candidates this election, including Pete Buttigieg for
president and five House candidates: Mondaire Jones, John Blair, Jon
Hoadley, Gina Ortiz Jones, and Richie Torres.