The LGBTQ Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed two out congressional candidates.

John Blair of Santa Fe is running in a crowded Democratic primary field for New Mexico's 3rd congressional district. If elected to the House, Blair would be the first openly LGBT member of Congress elected from New Mexico.

Blair served at the U.S. Interior Department under former President Barack Obama. According to the Victory Fund, Blair has more than 25 years in politics. While at the Interior Department, Blair was part of the team that helped create the Stonewall National Monument.

He raised $147,000 in the third quarter.

“Only eight openly LGBTQ elected officials are serving in all of New Mexico, so it will be a groundbreaking moment when voters make John the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from the state,” said Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund and the former mayor of Houston.

Parker described Mondaire Jones' candidacy as “historic.”

“Mondaire will become the first openly LGBTQ Black member of Congress when elected,” she said, “becoming a crucial voice in a Congress with too few LGBTQ people and people of color. Our country needs more LGBTQ leaders like Mondaire who can positively influence the direction of the next U.S. Congress – benefiting not just his district but all Americans.”

Jones raised over $218,000 in the third quarter toward his campaign to represent the people of New York's 17th congressional district.

The Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBT candidates, has endorsed six national candidates this election, including Pete Buttigieg for president and five House candidates: Mondaire Jones, John Blair, Jon Hoadley, Gina Ortiz Jones, and Richie Torres.