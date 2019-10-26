In an interview with CBS' The Talk, Sir Elton John claimed that singer George Michael was “uncomfortable in his skin about being gay.”

John, whose memoir Me: Elton John Official Autobiography arrived this month, is currently on tour for the last time. His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour includes more than 300 shows and ends in 2021.

Michael died at his home on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. Michael was the subject of persistent rumors about his sexuality until he was forced to come out in 1988 after the British singer was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los Angeles men's room.

“He was uncomfortable in his skin about being gay even though he said he wasn't,” Elton John told co-host Sharon Osbourne.”

John said that he tried and failed to get Michael to seek help for his drug addiction.

“He couldn’t get it, George,” John said. “And he resented the fact that I had hinted that maybe he change his life a little bit and he’d be happier if he tried something.”

“The person has actually got to want it. It’s like me in the end; I really wanted it,” John said, referring to getting sober.

“I had two alternatives: one, to die, and one to live, and I wanted to live,” he said. “But that's the difference: If you want it. And poor George didn't want it.”