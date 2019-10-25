Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the U.S military.

Trump has defended his administration's ban on transgender troops by saying that their medical care is too expensive, a claim transgender rights activists have refuted.

In an interview with Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a veteran, criticized the policy and pledged to reverse it as president.

“Seeing what the president has done with the trans military ban is infuriating,” Buttigieg said. “And not just to somebody who served under both sides of the Don't Ask, Don't Tell repeal, but just as an American.”

“To have their careers cut short, threatened by tweet and by policy by a president who avoided serving in the military when it was his turn is, I think, the ultimate insult to people who offer to give everything to this country.”

“So, this is a policy that will be reversed as soon as I am president,” he added.