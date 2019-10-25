In an interview with GQ, Antoni
Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, said that he didn't
think he was “gay enough” to be on the reality show.
The 35-year-old Porowski is promoting
the fourth season of the Netflix show and his first cookbook, Antoni
in the Kitchen, which arrived
last month.
Porowski explained
why he prefers to label himself “fluid” or “queer” instead of
gay.
“I feel like if I
do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to
understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors women that I've been
in love with,” he said.
“I
really get off on fear,” Porowski
added, saying that it was a point of pride.
“Part
of me didn't want to go [on Queer Eye].
I was thinking, 'I'm not gay enough. I'm not enough of a chef. I'm
not all of these things,'” he said.
Porowski said that
he was grateful that he decided to go on the show because it gives
him a platform to speak out on issues such as mental health, which he
has struggled with.
“Any opportunity
to advocate for mental health awareness is incredibly important
because it's something that I've struggled with and I continue to
struggle with, but I'm figuring it out,” he said.