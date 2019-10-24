A St. Louis County police sergeant who
is suing for employment discrimination testified Tuesday that he was
told to “tone down his gayness” to secure a promotion to
lieutenant.
Keith Wildhaber filed his lawsuit in
2017 after he was passed over for the promotion.
During his trial, Wildhaber testified
that former St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners member
John Saracino advised him in 2014 to tone down his “gayness” to
secure a promotion, the St.
Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The remark made Wildhaber feel like he
had “been punched in the gut,” he said.
Wildhaber's attorney told the jury that
after his client came out, he hit a “glass ceiling.”
County Counselor Mike Hughes said that
sexual orientation was not a factor in the decision not to promote
Wildhaber.