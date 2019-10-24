An Iowa poll released Thursday puts
Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in
second place after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
According to the latest Iowa
State University/Civiqs poll, 20 percent of 598 likely
caucus-goers picked Buttigieg as their choice for the Democratic
presidential nomination.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents
chose Warren.
Dave Peterson, a faculty fellow in
political science and professor at Whitaker Lindgren, said that
Buttigieg's organizing in Iowa is paying off.
“You can attribute some of his
momentum to basic retail politics,” said Peterson, who organized
the poll. “Buttigieg is incredibly well organized and is spending a
lot of resources in Iowa. His presence at the Iowa Steak Fry last
month was better than any other candidate.”
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is in
third with 18 percent, while former Vice President Joe Biden is in
fourth at 12 percent.
The poll was conducted online.