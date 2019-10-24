Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, says he didn't speak to his father for 10 years after he told him he was gay.

Brown, 38, said that his performance on Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars was in honor of his father.

“Last week's performance was in tribute to my sons got me crying,” he told pro partner Jenna Johnson during rehearsals. “It brought up a lot of emotions in me and what it is like to be a father and then also my relationship with my father.”

Brown, a father of two, explained that his coming out “ended” his relationship with his father.

“Growing up, my father was my hero. He called me his champion son. But then, as I started to discover who I am, things changed dramatically. When I was 17 going on 18, I told him that I was gay. Our relationship ended. It split the family and we didn't speak for 10 years.”

Brown said that he prayed the relationship would be mended. One day, he said, his father reached out to him and apologized.

“And we really just started to reconcile our relationship,” he said.

Brown's Jamaican father was in the audience on Monday. The men hugged on the dance floor after Brown and Johnson completed their routine.