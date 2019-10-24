Police in Uganda have detained 16 men on suspicion of homosexuality and human trafficking.

According to the AP, the men were arrested in a suburb of Kampala, the nation's capital, on Monday as they were being hosted by a rights group.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the men were detained following a “complaint from the public.”

The arrests happened as rumors swirl that the government is planning to introduce the death penalty for gay sex.

In 2013, Uganda approved a similar bill, dubbed the “Kill the Gays” bill. The nation's highest court struck down the law on a technicality.

While the government has denied such a plan exists, the United States and the European Union, major donors of aid to Uganda, have said that they oppose the legislation.

Uganda's colonial-era penal code criminalizes gay sex with up to life in prison. The new bill is expected to also prohibit “attempted homosexuality” and “promotion of homosexuality.”