A Tennessee official on Monday ranted against Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

During the meeting, Sevier County commissioners discussed, and ultimately passed, a resolution making the county a “gun sanctuary.”

Commissioner Warren Hurst veered off course in his remarks, attacking Buttigieg, the nation's first openly gay and married presidential candidate, without mentioning his name, WVLT News reported.

“It's time we wake up people. It's time. It's past time,” Hurst told the crowd. “We got a queer running for president if that ain't about as ugly as you can get. Look what we got running for president in the Democratic Party. We can go over here to [Sheriff] Hoss' Jail and get better people out of there than those running for Democratic [sic] to be president of the United States.”

“I'm not prejudice [sic], a white male in this county has very few rights and they're getting took every day,” he added.

While one woman stormed out – “This is not professional. This is bullshit,” she said – many in the audience applauded Hurst's statement.

Hurst later told reporters that he's not a racist and that some of his best friends are African-American.