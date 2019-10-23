Cable network VH1 on Tuesday announced it has greenlit RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race for 2020.

Each episode will feature three celebrities competing for the first-ever title of “America's next celebrity drag superstar.”

Helping the contestants complete their drag transformations will be iconic queens from RuPaul's Drag Race, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

The winner will receive prize money for the charity of their choice.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” Emmy winner RuPaul Charles said. “I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

VH1 said that a premiere date for the 4-episode event series would be announced soon.