A gay teacher in Florida has been fired
after someone reported that she attended an LGBT Pride festival.
Monica Toro Lisciandro said that she
was fired from her part-time job teaching theater at Covenant
Christian School in Palm Bay after she acknowledged to administrators
that she is gay.
The school questioned Lisciandro after
someone called the school to report that they had seen her at an LGBT
Pride festival, Florida Today reported.
“Well, it's true,” Lisciandro said
that she told the school's assistant principal about her sexuality.
Lisciandro said that the school told
her students that she was let go because her “morals” did not
match the school's expectations.
“I want kids to see me and know that
you can be a Christian and you can be gay,” she
told the outlet. “You can be gay [and] you can teach at a
Christian school. You don't have to feel shame about who you love, or
who you are, or how you were born to be.”
Covenant Christian School is a private
religious school that receives taxpayer funding through school
vouchers. The school made headlines for its written policy that gay
students could be expelled. That language has since been removed from
the school's website.