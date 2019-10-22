A Suffolk University/ USA TODAY poll
released Monday places Pete Buttigieg in third place in Iowa behind
former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth
Warren.
Pollsters surveyed 500 likely
Democratic caucusgoers.
The poll put Buttigieg, the openly gay
mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 13 percent, behind Biden (18%) and
Warren (17%).
No other Democratic presidential
candidate polled above 10 percent.
David Paleologos, director of the
Suffolk Political Research Center, said that the poll's results show
that “Iowa is unquestionably up for grabs.”
“[Buttigieg] has found a lane and is
accelerating toward the front of the pack, surpassing Bernie Sanders.
All of this is happening while the number of undecided voters
continues to grow as Democratic caucusgoers pause to reevaluate the
changing field,” he said.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg: America is ready for a gay president.)
The Iowa caucuses, the first major
contest of the U.S. presidential primary season, take place on
February 3, 2020.