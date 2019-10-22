Northern Ireland is set to legalize same-sex marriage and abortion after a deadline to block their legalization passed on Monday.

In July, lawmakers in the UK overwhelmingly backed a plan to extend marriage equality to the region, which would bring Northern Ireland into line on the issue with the rest of the UK. A similar vote was adopted on access to abortion.

The Northern Irish government (Stormont) has been suspended since 2017.

The changes would only come into force if Stormont remained at a standstill after three additional months.

A last-ditch attempt by local lawmakers to block the changes “collapsed into farce,” The Guardian reported.

Gay and lesbian couples are expected to begin marrying on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Local abortion services are expected to be in place by March 31, 2020.