Northern Ireland is set to legalize
same-sex marriage and abortion after a deadline to block their
legalization passed on Monday.
In July, lawmakers in the UK
overwhelmingly backed a plan to extend marriage equality to the
region, which would bring Northern Ireland into line on the issue
with the rest of the UK. A similar vote was adopted on access to
abortion.
The Northern Irish government
(Stormont) has been suspended since 2017.
The changes would only come into force
if Stormont remained at a standstill after three additional months.
A last-ditch attempt by local lawmakers
to block the changes “collapsed into farce,” The Guardian
reported.
Gay and lesbian couples are expected to
begin marrying on February 14, Valentine's Day.
Local abortion services are expected to
be in place by March 31, 2020.