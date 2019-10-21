In an interview with PEOPLE Now, out
Olympian Adam Rippon called for the impeachment of President Donald
Trump.
The 29-year-old Rippon won a bronze
medal as part of the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics
in South Korea, making him the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to
medal at the 2018 games.
When asked whether he was following
politics, Rippon answered: “Totally. Impeach him. Get him out of
office.”
“You know he's not fit. He's a
lunatic. Both of them,” he said, referring to Vice President Mike
Pence.
“I do hope that he's impeached.”
Rippon also discussed Democratic
presidential candidates. While he described South Bend, Indiana Mayor
Peter Buttigieg as “incredible” and “brilliant,” Rippon said
that he's backing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for
president in 2020.
“I really love Elizabeth Warren and I
would love to see a President Warren,” he
said.