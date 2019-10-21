In an interview with PEOPLE Now, out Olympian Adam Rippon called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The 29-year-old Rippon won a bronze medal as part of the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, making him the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the 2018 games.

When asked whether he was following politics, Rippon answered: “Totally. Impeach him. Get him out of office.”

“You know he's not fit. He's a lunatic. Both of them,” he said, referring to Vice President Mike Pence.

“I do hope that he's impeached.”

Rippon also discussed Democratic presidential candidates. While he described South Bend, Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg as “incredible” and “brilliant,” Rippon said that he's backing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for president in 2020.

“I really love Elizabeth Warren and I would love to see a President Warren,” he said.