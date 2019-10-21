Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, says he became insecure about his body after he started dating men.

Porowski, who is promoting his first cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, told Glamour UK that he felt a “sense of comparison” when dating men that he didn't experience dating women.

“It was my first relationship with a guy where I kind of looked at myself, and I was like, 'Oh, my biceps aren't as big as his,' or 'My legs are longer, I wish my torso were longer,'” he said.

Porowski, 35, stressed people who accept who they are.

“Women and men have all kinds of societal pressures. Sometimes they're self-imposed and the idea of perfection – whatever the hell that is!” he said.

“If you're not practicing self-acceptance, you don't really know who you are. If you know who you are, that should be good enough. Lean into things you're passionate about,” Porowski advised.