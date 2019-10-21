Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, says he became insecure about his body after he
started dating men.
Porowski, who is promoting his first
cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, told Glamour UK that
he felt a “sense of comparison” when dating men that he didn't
experience dating women.
“It was my first relationship with a
guy where I kind of looked at myself, and I was like, 'Oh, my biceps
aren't as big as his,' or 'My legs are longer, I wish my torso were
longer,'” he said.
Porowski, 35, stressed people who
accept who they are.
“Women and men have all kinds of
societal pressures. Sometimes they're self-imposed and the idea of
perfection – whatever the hell that is!” he
said.
“If you're not practicing
self-acceptance, you don't really know who you are. If you know who
you are, that should be good enough. Lean into things you're
passionate about,” Porowski advised.