A Hong Kong court has rejected a
challenge against the city's ban on same-sex marriage.
According to CNN, Hong Kong's Court of
the First Instance handed down its ruling on Friday.
The plaintiff in the case is a woman
known as MK who argued that the city's ban violated her
constitutional rights.
The court said that her arguments were
not “sufficiently strong or compelling” enough to strike down the
city's ban.
“Were the court to 'update' the
meaning of 'marriage' to include same-sex marriage, it would be
introducing a new social policy on a fundamental issue with
far-reaching legal, social, and economic consequences and
ramifications,” the court said in its ruling.
“It is beyond the proper scope of the
functions or powers of the court,” it said, adding that “there is
much to be said for the Government to undertake a comprehensive
review on this matter.”