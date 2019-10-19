In an interview with PrideSource, out singer Adam Lambert discussed being a trailblazer for LGBT artists.

Lambert is currently promoting his fourth studio album, Velvet Side A.

In 2009, the 37-year-old came out on the cover of Rolling Stone after finishing runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

“[Y]ou’ve been this trailblazer for the LGBTQ community for the last decade, and there are so many artists who have followed in your footsteps: Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko and Lil Nas X. The list is much longer than when you first came out publicly on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2009,” PrideSource noted.

“I know, I love it. I love seeing that,” Adam responded.

“I love that it’s become sort of a non-issue. I think young people today are like, “Yeah, so what?” (Laughs.) And that’s how it should’ve always been. It’s true, though, something has shifted.”

“When I came to the business, it was people who were older than me who were the ones who were fearful. They were the ones who were ignorant to the type of person I was and also ignorant to the idea that sexuality doesn’t have to be at the forefront of every choice that I’m making as an artist. It’s not. It doesn’t work that way. We’re all people. It’s something that I’m really proud of. It’s a very key defining part of my personality, but you don’t have to be gay. The executives didn’t realize that you don’t have to be gay to listen to a gay artist,” he said.