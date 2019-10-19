In an interview with PrideSource, out
singer Adam Lambert discussed being a trailblazer for LGBT artists.
Lambert is currently promoting his
fourth studio album, Velvet Side A.
In 2009, the 37-year-old came out on
the cover of Rolling Stone after finishing runner-up on the
eighth season of American Idol.
“[Y]ou’ve been this trailblazer for
the LGBTQ community for the last decade, and there are so many
artists who have followed in your footsteps: Troye Sivan, Hayley
Kiyoko and Lil Nas X. The list is much longer than when you first
came out publicly on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2009,”
PrideSource
noted.
“I know, I love it. I love seeing
that,” Adam responded.
“I love that it’s become sort of a
non-issue. I think young people today are like, “Yeah, so what?”
(Laughs.) And that’s how it should’ve always been. It’s true,
though, something has shifted.”
“When I came to the business, it was
people who were older than me who were the ones who were fearful.
They were the ones who were ignorant to the type of person I was and
also ignorant to the idea that sexuality doesn’t have to be at the
forefront of every choice that I’m making as an artist. It’s not.
It doesn’t work that way. We’re all people. It’s something that
I’m really proud of. It’s a very key defining part of my
personality, but you don’t have to be gay. The executives didn’t
realize that you don’t have to be gay to listen to a gay artist,”
he said.