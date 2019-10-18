A bill that would prohibit employment
and housing discrimination against members of Ohio's LGBT community
was introduced by lawmakers on Wednesday.
Titled the Ohio Fairness Act, the bill
is sponsored by Representatives Michael Skindell, a Democrat, and
Brett Hillyer, a Republican, The
Columbus Dispatch reported.
While Ohio's major cities have adopted
such protections, those laws only cover about a fourth of Ohio's
population.
For 17 consecutive legislative
sessions, a version of the Ohio Fairness Act has been introduced. In
2009, the bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.
A bill that cleared the U.S. House
earlier this year would create similar protections nationwide. But
Senate leadership and President Donald Trump are opposed to the
measure.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a
Republican, in January signed
an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity in state employment.