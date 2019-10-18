A bill that would prohibit employment and housing discrimination against members of Ohio's LGBT community was introduced by lawmakers on Wednesday.

Titled the Ohio Fairness Act, the bill is sponsored by Representatives Michael Skindell, a Democrat, and Brett Hillyer, a Republican, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

While Ohio's major cities have adopted such protections, those laws only cover about a fourth of Ohio's population.

For 17 consecutive legislative sessions, a version of the Ohio Fairness Act has been introduced. In 2009, the bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.

A bill that cleared the U.S. House earlier this year would create similar protections nationwide. But Senate leadership and President Donald Trump are opposed to the measure.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, in January signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in state employment.