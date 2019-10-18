In a cover interview with ES Magazine, Indya Moore said that they worried past sex work would harm their career.

Moore plays Angel Evangelista, a transgender woman sex worker, on the FX drama Pose.

In the interview, Moore, who is transgender and non-binary, said that they funded their transition through sex work.

“[Pose] has really destigmatized sex work, not only for people watching the show but for me too – I had internalized so much shame,” Moore said.

“I felt really ashamed of having been a sex worker and, coming into this industry, it was something that I feared I would be outed for and that it would harm me.”

“To be able to talk openly about [it] and not fear losing my job because of it is really beautiful and liberating – I just never thought that I would have that,” Moore added.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.