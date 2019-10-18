In a cover interview with ES
Magazine, Indya Moore said that they worried past sex work would
harm their career.
Moore plays Angel Evangelista, a
transgender woman sex worker, on the FX drama Pose.
In the interview, Moore, who is
transgender and non-binary, said that they funded their transition
through sex work.
“[Pose] has really
destigmatized sex work, not only for people watching the show but for
me too – I had internalized so much shame,” Moore said.
“I felt really ashamed of having been
a sex worker and, coming into this industry, it was something that I
feared I would be outed for and that it would harm me.”
“To be able to talk openly about [it]
and not fear losing my job because of it is really beautiful and
liberating – I just never thought that I would have that,” Moore
added.
Pose explores
New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features
television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular
roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series,
according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.