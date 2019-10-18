The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
will have its U.S. premiere at the 26th annual Austin Film
Festival (AFF).
The festival takes place October 24-31.
The gay drama will open the festival.
The film had its world premiere at last
month's Toronto International Film Festival, where it debuted to
critical acclaim.
The film stars Steven Silver (13
Reasons Why) as Tunde Johnson, a gay, black teenager “trapped
in a time loop that forces him to relive his own brutal murder at the
hands of a police officer on duty,” Deadline reported.
Johnson, who is deeply in love with
Soren, the captain of the Lacrosse team, is negatively affected by
the lies he is forced to tell to keep his relationship secret. After
coming out to his parents, he makes his way to Soren's birthday party
intending to convince his boyfriend to come out to his conservative
parents. He dies on his way to the party.
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is
written by Stanley Kalu and directed Ali LeRoi.