The Obituary of Tunde Johnson will have its U.S. premiere at the 26th annual Austin Film Festival (AFF).

The festival takes place October 24-31. The gay drama will open the festival.

The film had its world premiere at last month's Toronto International Film Festival, where it debuted to critical acclaim.

The film stars Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why) as Tunde Johnson, a gay, black teenager “trapped in a time loop that forces him to relive his own brutal murder at the hands of a police officer on duty,” Deadline reported.

Johnson, who is deeply in love with Soren, the captain of the Lacrosse team, is negatively affected by the lies he is forced to tell to keep his relationship secret. After coming out to his parents, he makes his way to Soren's birthday party intending to convince his boyfriend to come out to his conservative parents. He dies on his way to the party.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is written by Stanley Kalu and directed Ali LeRoi.