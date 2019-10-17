Former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and California Senator Kamala Harris were among the Democratic presidential candidates celebrating GLAAD's Spirit Day, which supports efforts to combat the bullying of LGBT youth.

Thursday is GLAAD's 10th annual Spirit Day. Supporters are encouraged to wear purple.

In brief videos, each candidate sent messages of solidarity to LGBT youth.

“You're incredible,” Biden said. “You're as good and better than anybody else. And don't let people try to tell you you're not. You have a capacity to do anything and everything. And I promise you, the overwhelming majority of people, sometimes even your mom and dads don't understand. There's a lot, a lot that needs to be done.”

“Do not ever silently suffer and know that you are deserving of respect and dignity and safety and we will always fight for that,” Harris said.

Buttigieg, the nation's first openly gay and married presidential candidate, wanted LGBT youth to know it gets better.

“It's tough to be a student, to be a young person, even if it doesn't come with the added challenge of being LGBTQ. You need to know that you're not alone,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg added that in high school he didn't know one single out person.

Other candidates who recorded Spirit Day videos included Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker.