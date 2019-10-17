In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Mika chided the media for attempts to out him as gay early in his career.

The 36-year-old Mika first burst on the scene in 2007 with his hit single “Grace Kelly.”

In 2012, Mika announced that he's gay after previously stating that he considered himself “label-less” because he could fall in love with “any type, any body.”

Mika told Attitude that he would “never be OK” with how certain outlets approached his sexuality.

“I was bombarded and there were so many opinions. I remember there was an article [in a magazine], that asked other openly gay artists to comment on me,” Mika said.

“I will never be OK with what they did… Why does it have to be [something] commented on by other artists, especially artists I admire?”

"I found it really disturbing,” he said.

Being queer in the music industry is “less of a thing” today, Mika added.

“It is still complicated,” he said, “but I think it's definitely more joyful.”

Mika is currently promoting his fifth studio album, I Am Michael Holbrook.