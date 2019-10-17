The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has come out against a proposed Utah rule that would ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Republican Governor Gary Herbert in June asked state regulators to craft the rule after a similar bill died in the Legislature.

The church's statement comes just months after it said that it wouldn't stand in the way of the failed legislation.

“Although well-intentioned, the proposed rule as written will strongly dissuade many responsible therapists from providing much-needed therapy to minors,” the church said in a 13-page letter released Tuesday. “That is especially true of therapists whose counseling respects the religious identity and faith perspectives of Latter-day Saints and members of other faith communities with biblically informed beliefs about gender and sexuality.”

The church reiterated its position in a statement.

The rule “fails to protect individual religious beliefs and does not account for important realities of gender identity in the development of children,” the church said in its statement.

Nearly two-thirds of Utah residents and nearly every state lawmaker is a member of the LDS Church.

Similar bans have been enacted in 17 states plus the District of Columbia, including Colorado, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont.