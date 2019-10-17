Journalist Ronan Farrow is engaged to
Jon Lovett, a co-host on the podcast Pod Save America.
Farrow, 31, slipped in the proposal in
a draft of his latest book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a
Conspiracy to Protect Predators.
“Later, when I decided some of that
reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft, and
put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?’” Farrow
wrote. “On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, found
the proposal here, and said, ‘Sure.’”
Farrow added that he met his future
fiance “shortly after [Lovett] left his job as a presidential
speechwriter” in 2011.
The couple has previously joked about
getting hitched on the moon. Farrow said it was “a running joke”
between the two.
Lovett once told Farrow in a telephone
call: “Just working on my vows for the ceremony. On the moon. In
our gravity boots.”
Lovett, 37, worked as a speech and joke
writer for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.