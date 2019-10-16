Ferndale, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, has approved an ordinance that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to The Detroit News, the city council voted unanimously in favor of the ban on Monday.

City Councilmember Julia Music, an LGBT rights advocate and organizer of the city's annual Pride event, initiated the legislation.

“It’s essential for LGBTQAI people to have access to proper mental health care, and for those who are impacted by conversion therapy to access care that can start to undo the harm conversion tactics inflict,” said Music. “Council bringing up a ban on this therapy continues our mission of building safe and inclusive spaces [for] all people.”

Dave Garcia, executive director for Affirmations, an LGBT community center, said that the ban was necessary because such therapies are harmful.

“Conversion therapy is hurting and killing people,” Garcia said. “I've seen for myself the damage this practice does to our youth. It's not therapy, and we should not allow it in our city.”

Violators face up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.