Leslie Roberts, a co-host on CTV
Morning Live in Ottawa, Canada, announced that he's gay on
National Coming Out Day.
The 57-year-old Roberts came out on his
own program, telling co-host Annette Goerner that he wants to live
“an authentic life.”
“I am a gay man and have been since
1989,” Roberts said.
Roberts explained that he was told 30
years ago that disclosing his sexuality would be “career limiting.”
“I was told if I shared [my
sexuality] publicly, it would be career limiting, if not killing”
Roberts said.
“But my friends and family have
always known. I have been surrounded by people I love. I was married
at the time – full support there. We have a daughter,” he said,
adding that his daughter told him she was “proud” that he had
decided to come out publicly.
After pointing out that Roberts has
been with his husband Chris for many years, Goerner asked, “So, why
come out today?”
“First and foremost, the fight is not
over. As we speak, conversion therapy is still legal in some
provinces in our country. There are still people who are shunned,”
he
said, adding that anti-LGBT rhetoric remains.
An “authentic life” should be our
goal, Roberts added.