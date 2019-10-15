In a recent interview, out singer Adam
Lambert praised Cher.
Speaking with PrideSource about his
fourth studio album, Velvet Side A, Lambert was asked about
singing for Cher last year.
(Related: Cher
moved to tears by Adam Lambert's powerful cover of 'Believe.')
“Last year you sang a beautiful
ballad version of 'Believe' for Cher at the Kennedy Center Honors and
brought her to tears,” PrideSource's Chris Azzopardi said.
“I really had an amazing time doing
that. Cher is one of my heroes. Obviously, she’s an icon,”
Lambert
said. “She’s had, like, moments in every decade that she’s
been around; it’s so undeniable, and to sing for her, what a treat.
And it was such an honor.”
“I remember getting that album when I
was in high school and when I finally got my first car during my
senior year – I was driving the family car forever – that CD had
just come out and I remember listening to it really loudly on the
freeway and listening to 'Believe.' So when I got up on stage to do
that, that memory came flooding back to me.”
Lambert added that when he saw the
footage of Cher crying he thought: “Wow, that's pretty special.”