Olympian Kerron Clement came out as gay on National Coming Out Day.

The 33-year-old track and field star spoke about his sexuality for the first time publicly during a Nike event to celebrate the installation of a rainbow-colored track at Los Angels City College, LGBT sports blog Outsports reported.

“I was hiding that part [of me] because of what society thought,” Clement said. “But it's okay to be that way. Nothing is wrong with loving someone of the same gender. Love is love. I have an attraction to men. It's who I am and it's what made me become the athlete I am today.”

Clement has won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. From 2005 to 2018, Clement held the world record for the 400-meter indoor sprint.

Clement added that he's speaking out now because he no longer cares what society thinks about sexual minorities.

“As I've gotten older, I started caring less and less [about what people think], and now in my 30s, I thought it's time to finally be free. Plain and simple,” he said.

“I do identify as a professional gay track and field athlete, and it's made me become who I am today,” he said.