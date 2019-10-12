Shepard Smith on Friday abruptly quit Fox News.

Smith, 55, was the network's only openly gay anchor.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” Smith said in signing off his final newscast.

Smith had been one of the network's few voices to criticize President Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, the president has increased his grievances against Fox News.

“Is he leaving? Oh, that's a shame,” Trump said. “Is he leaving because he had bad ratings?”

CNN's Brian Stelter said that Smith, who was earning $15 million, left because “he couldn't take it anymore.”

“Sources tell me that he was simply appalled by some of the opinion hosts' comments. He felt that he had been marginalized. There wasn't room for him anymore,” Stelter said.

“He presents facts about President Trump, often times the facts that others leave out,” he added.

