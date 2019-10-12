The U.S. State Department has said that
it is opposed to a plan to introduce the death penalty for gay sex in
Uganda.
In 2013, Uganda approved a similar
bill, dubbed the “Kill the Gays” bill. The nation's highest court
struck down the law on a technicality.
According to Reuters, the new bill is
expected to be voted on before the end of the year.
The United States and the European
Union, major donors of aid to Uganda, said that they oppose the
legislation. The U.S. gives more than $970 million per year to
Uganda.
“The U.S. government firmly opposes
criminalization of LGBTI individuals,” a U.S. State Department
official said. “We stand with Uganda's LGBTI community and Ugandans
of all backgrounds and beliefs to defend the dignity of all
citizens.”
A Ugandan minister told Reuters that
the bill was needed to “curb a rise in unnatural sex” in the
nation. Uganda has a colonial-era law criminalizing gay sex.