Premium cable network Starz has
announced two new recurring characters in the upcoming third season
of American Gods.
Dominique Jackson and Eric Johnson (The
Girlfriend Experience) join four previously announced third
season additions. Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner, and Herizen
Guardiola will play recurring roles, while Ashley Reyes has joined
the cast as a series regular.
Jackson is best known for her portrayal
of Elektra Abundance on the FX drama Pose.
(Related: Pose
star Dominique Jackson says she “demands” respect as a
transgender woman.)
In the upcoming third season of
American Gods, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of
Mr. World, Variety reported.
“Thank you @americangodsus I'm so
forever grateful!” Jackson said in a tweet.
American Gods season 3 is
currently in production.