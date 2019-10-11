Premium cable network Starz has announced two new recurring characters in the upcoming third season of American Gods.

Dominique Jackson and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience) join four previously announced third season additions. Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner, and Herizen Guardiola will play recurring roles, while Ashley Reyes has joined the cast as a series regular.

Jackson is best known for her portrayal of Elektra Abundance on the FX drama Pose.

In the upcoming third season of American Gods, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of Mr. World, Variety reported.

“Thank you @americangodsus I'm so forever grateful!” Jackson said in a tweet.

American Gods season 3 is currently in production.