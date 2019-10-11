Christian conservative Scott Lively has
repeated his claim that former President Barack Obama is gay.
Lively, a failed gubernatorial
candidate and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made his claim in the
course of explaining that Obama was involved in the Russian
annexation of Crimea.
Lively made his comments while speaking
last month to the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee,
Right
Wing Watch first reported.
Lively claimed that Obama intentionally
fomented revolution in Ukraine in 2014 to prevent the spread
throughout Eastern Europe of a Russian-style law that prohibits “gay
propaganda.”
“That’s when Obama pulled the pin
on the reset and [sought] to restart the Cold War intentionally,”
Lively said. “Intentionally running a coup to take out the
pro-Russian president in Ukraine, knowing that the Russians had
absolutely no choice but to annex the Crimea … It was all so Obama
could then point the finger at Russia, blame them as the aggressors,
and prevent Eastern Europe from moving back over to the Russian
federation because they were all going to adopt the Russian ban on
gay propaganda to kids.”
“I believe Obama is a homosexual
activist,” Lively added. “He’s not just pro-gay, he’s gay
himself and this was the most important issue to him.”
Hunter Biden, son of former Vice
President Joe Biden, then rushed in to serve as “the bag man to
receive all the money because they [took] over the oil fields, the
gas fields of Ukraine,” Lively said.
In 2016, prior to President Donald
Trump's election, Lively said that he hoped Trump would back passage
of a law similar to Russia's anti-LGBT law.
Lively is best known for writing The
Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party, in which he
claims that Adolf Hitler was gay and that gay rights are dangerous,
and his claims of having helped shape a harsh anti-gay law in Uganda
which was struck down on technical grounds.