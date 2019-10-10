Ahead of Thursday night's LGBT town hall, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris have announced their plans for increasing LGBT rights.

Support for passage of the Equality Act, ending the military's ban on transgender troops, and banning therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth were similarities found in all three plans.

“I will fight to pass the Equality Act to explicitly guarantee that no LGBTQ+ person in America is discriminated against for who they are or who they love,” Warren wrote. “Today, federal law still does not expressly prohibit firing a transgender person because of their gender identity, evicting a bisexual person because their same-sex partner moves in or deliberately misgendering a non-binary student in the classroom. There should be absolutely no question that LGBTQ+ Americans have equal rights under law.”

“Twenty years ago, an awkward teenager at St. Joe High, who didn’t know a single out LGBTQ+ student there, never would have imagined how far we would come,” said Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana. “And yet discrimination and the ever-present fear of it continue to govern aspects of LGBTQ+ people’s lives who question if they can be who they are and keep their job, or come out at school knowing they might be bullied for it. When I’m President, we will implement solutions bold enough to meet the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces while bringing the American people together to understand that our freedoms are bound up in each other.”

“Every LGBTQ person in America should grow up knowing they can not only get married but also live, work, go to school, access affordable health care, and be supported, embraced, safe, and celebrated,” Harris said. “When I’m president, change will start from the top. We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”

Buttigieg's plan also includes a pledge to end the HIV epidemic in a decade. Warren and Harris, on the other hand, pledged to combat the epidemic but did not offer a timeline.

Harris' plan also includes a pledge to establish a “Chief Advocate for LGBTQ+ Affairs” in the White House.

“Kamala will establish a Chief Advocate for LGBTQ+ Affairs in the White House,” the document states. “From acts of violence and hate targeting transgender Americans, to bias-motivated killings in Poway, Pittsburgh, and El Paso, hate crimes are on the rise in America. As president, Kamala will appoint and fund a new office to ensure a whole of government approach and strategy to address these alarming problems in partnership with the LGBTQ+ community, as well as broader issues to ensure prosperity and full equality. This includes having the Chief Advocate work across agencies with the Department of Education, Health & Human Services, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, among others, to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community has the support it needs.”

Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday will discuss LGBT issues at a town hall hosted by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and broadcast during prime time on CNN. The event, titled “Power of Our Pride,” will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles.

Two openly gay journalists – Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon – are among the town hall's four moderators. Dana Bash and Chris Cuomo will also participate.

Nine presidential candidates are scheduled to appear, including former Vice President Joe Biden, former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang cited scheduling conflicts in declining HRC's invitation to participate. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was scheduled to participate but is recovering at home following a heart attack. In a video posted Thursday, Sanders said that he would participate in a presidential debate next week.