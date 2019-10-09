The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard two hours of oral arguments in a trio of consolidated cases involving LGBT employment rights.

Two of the cases – Zarda v. Altitude Express and Bostock v. Clayton County – seek clarification on whether sexual orientation is covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The third case, Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, involves a transgender plaintiff.

U.S. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, a Republican, appeared open to the notion that anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination under Title VII. But Gorsuch also seemed concerned that siding with the plaintiffs would create “massive social upheaval.”

NPR noted that there were many moments where Gorsuch “seemed to side with the gay employees. But there were many more when he seemed to go the other way.”

Trump's other appointee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, asked only one question throughout the arguments.

In its filings with the court, the Trump administration has supported the employers' position that the law does not protect based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Capitol Police arrested 133 LGBT activists protesting outside the court.

According to various outlets, the activists were affiliated with Housing Works and other organizations. They sat in First Street, NE in an act of civil disobedience after the justices concluded their hearing. After refusing demands by police to move, the activists were arrested without incident.