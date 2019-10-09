Christian conservative Franklin Graham has blamed an increase in sexually transmitted diseases (STD) on Hollywood and sex between people of the same gender.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that for the fifth consecutive year, combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have increased in the United States.

A report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 2.4 million infections in the past year.

In a Facebook post, Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, responded to the increase in STDs by blaming Hollywood and same-sex relationships.

“Hollywood is busy promoting promiscuity to the world – almost every movie, every television show is focused on sex,” Graham said.

“God made us male and female and gave sex for us to enjoy inside a marriage relationship between a man and a woman – not two men, not two women.”

Graham's answer is to be monogamous and heterosexual.

“The Bible says that anyone who sins sexually, sins against their own body. How true. What’s the protection the world is looking for? It’s simple – follow God’s guidelines. Have only a monogamous relationship with your husband or wife,” he said.