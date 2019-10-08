Christian conservative group One Million Moms has criticized the inclusion of a gay couple in the Disney Channel's Star Wars Resistance.

The show's second and final season premiered Sunday on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and DisneyNow.

In the animated series, Orka (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) and Flix (Jim Rash) operate a shop called Office of Acquisitions on Colossus, a refueling station.

In the episode titled “Dangerous Business,” the men set off to visit Flix's mother.

Executive producers of the series recently confirmed that the characters are together.

“I think it's safe to say they're an item, absolutely,” Justin Ridge said during an appearance on the Coffee with Kenobi podcast. “They're absolutely a gay couple and we're proud of that. We love Flix and Orka.”

One Million Mom's Monica Cole called on members to boycott Disney “as long as they veer away from family-friendly entertainment.”

“WARNING! Disney proudly admits there is a gay couple in the animated children’s series Star Wars Resistance,” Cole wrote. “While such news is not shocking coming from Disney, it is extremely disappointing, and the inclusion of a gay couple is completely unnecessary.”

“By choosing to abandon family-friendly entertainment, Disney’s move toward more adult fare may ultimately prove to be a huge mistake. The Disney Channel is deliberately choosing to promote sinful adult content to children, while the entire Disney media empire is sacrificing children’s innocence. 1MM disapproves and will continue to warn parents about Disney’s liberal agenda.”

“Disney has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family-friendly entertainment. Disney should stick to entertaining instead of pushing an agenda. Conservative families need to urge Disney to avoid mature and controversial topics such as homosexuality,” Cole concluded.