Christian conservative group One
Million Moms has criticized the inclusion of a gay couple in the
Disney Channel's Star Wars Resistance.
The show's second and final season
premiered Sunday on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and DisneyNow.
In the animated series, Orka (voiced by
Bobby Moynihan) and Flix (Jim Rash) operate a shop called Office of
Acquisitions on Colossus, a refueling station.
In the episode titled “Dangerous
Business,” the men set off to visit Flix's mother.
Executive producers of the series
recently confirmed that the characters are together.
“I think it's safe to say they're an
item, absolutely,” Justin Ridge said during an appearance on the
Coffee with Kenobi podcast. “They're absolutely a gay couple
and we're proud of that. We love Flix and Orka.”
One Million Mom's Monica Cole called on
members to boycott Disney “as long as they veer away from
family-friendly entertainment.”
“WARNING! Disney proudly admits there
is a gay couple in the animated children’s series Star Wars
Resistance,” Cole wrote.
“While such news is not shocking coming from Disney, it is
extremely disappointing, and the inclusion of a gay couple is
completely unnecessary.”
“By choosing to abandon
family-friendly entertainment, Disney’s move toward more adult fare
may ultimately prove to be a huge mistake. The Disney Channel is
deliberately choosing to promote sinful adult content to children,
while the entire Disney media empire is sacrificing children’s
innocence. 1MM disapproves and will continue to warn parents about
Disney’s liberal agenda.”
“Disney has decided to be politically
correct instead of providing family-friendly entertainment. Disney
should stick to entertaining instead of pushing an agenda.
Conservative families need to urge Disney to avoid mature and
controversial topics such as homosexuality,” Cole concluded.