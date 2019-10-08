Legendary comedian Rip Taylor has died. He was 84.

Taylor's zany antics kept him in the spotlight for over six decades.

According to various outlets, Taylor's publicist Harlan Boll announced his death on Sunday.

Taylor described himself as the “King of Confetti” for drowning his audience with buckets of colored confetti. An early Taylor bit in which he would hold a handkerchief to his face and pretend to cry earned him the title of “The Crying Comedian.” The nickname stuck when Ed Sullivan couldn't remember Taylor's name and introduced him as “The Crying Comedian.”

Throughout the 1970s, Taylor was a regular celebrity guest on television game shows and talk shows such as The Tonight Show and The Mike Douglas Show.

He also appeared in numerous films, including Wayne's World 2, Jackass: The Movie, and Indecent Proposal, and television shows such as The Monkees and The Kids in the Hall.

Taylor was born Charles Elmer Taylor Jr. His father was a musician, his mother a waitress.

Taylor kept his personal life private. He was briefly married to Las Vegas showgirl Rusty Rowe. The couple divorced in the early 1960s. He helmed the Washington D.C. Capital Pride parade in 2005. At the time of his death, he had been in a long-term relationship with Robert Fortney.

According to his publicist, Taylor was hospitalized last week after suffering a seizure. He died at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.