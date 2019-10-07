Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, recently talked about co-star Jonathan Van Ness'
decision to go public about his HIV diagnosis.
In their memoir, Over the Top: A Raw
Journey to Self-Love, Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming
person, revealed they're living with HIV. Van Ness, 32, told The
New York Times that they were diagnosed as HIV-positive at age 25
after they fainted at a hair salon. They explained that by coming
forward they hope to break down the stigma surrounding HIV.
Brown spoke with Entertainment Tonight
at the Save the Children's “Centennial Celebration: Once in a
Lifetime.”
Brown said that the Fab Five knew that
Van Ness was living with HIV and had talked to them about it.
“Was that a hard decision for him to
make? To be and go public with it?” ET asked at the benefit's red
carpet.
“I can't speak on his decision to go
public with it. I'm just proud of the fact that he has, because …
his visibility is helping so many other people to feel comfortable in
who they are,” Brown
answered.