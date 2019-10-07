Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, recently talked about co-star Jonathan Van Ness' decision to go public about his HIV diagnosis.

In their memoir, Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming person, revealed they're living with HIV. Van Ness, 32, told The New York Times that they were diagnosed as HIV-positive at age 25 after they fainted at a hair salon. They explained that by coming forward they hope to break down the stigma surrounding HIV.

Brown spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Save the Children's “Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime.”

Brown said that the Fab Five knew that Van Ness was living with HIV and had talked to them about it.

“Was that a hard decision for him to make? To be and go public with it?” ET asked at the benefit's red carpet.

“I can't speak on his decision to go public with it. I'm just proud of the fact that he has, because … his visibility is helping so many other people to feel comfortable in who they are,” Brown answered.