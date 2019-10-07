In a recent interview, British Olympic diver Tom Daley said that being a parent has changed his life and perspective.

Daley, who began dating his husband, Hollywood producer Dustin Lance Black, soon after Daley came out bisexual in a 2013 YouTube video, is raising 15-month-old son Robbie with Black.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Daley, 25, said that he's “loving every minute” of parenthood.

“We have been on a couple of date nights since Robbie was born,” Daley said, “but quite honestly, spending time together as a family is so special for us, we are just loving every minute.”

“Robbie is my number one. Everything in our life revolves around him and it feels great! It has changed my perspective on how I think about diving.”

Daley, who is training to compete for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reiterated that he and Black want a big family.

“We have always said that we want a big family but we want to make sure it’s at the right time and Robbie is definitely keeping us busy for now. We would consider both options – we have never ruled out adoption,” Daley said, referring to surrogacy.