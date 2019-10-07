In a recent interview, British Olympic
diver Tom Daley said that being a parent has changed his life and
perspective.
Daley, who began dating his husband,
Hollywood producer Dustin Lance Black, soon after Daley came out
bisexual in a 2013 YouTube video, is raising 15-month-old son Robbie
with Black.
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Daley, 25, said that he's “loving every minute” of parenthood.
“We have been on a couple of date
nights since Robbie was born,” Daley
said, “but quite honestly, spending time together as a family
is so special for us, we are just loving every minute.”
“Robbie is my number one. Everything
in our life revolves around him and it feels great! It has changed my
perspective on how I think about diving.”
Daley, who is training to compete for
the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reiterated that he and Black want a big
family.
“We have always said that we want a
big family but we want to make sure it’s at the right time and
Robbie is definitely keeping us busy for now. We would consider both
options – we have never ruled out adoption,” Daley said,
referring to surrogacy.