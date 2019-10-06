Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly eyeing leaving the Trump administration in November.

According to several outlets, including Politico, Perry has been planning his departure for months.

On Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that Perry, the former governor of Texas, was to blame for his July phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to do him a “favor” and investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The call sparked an impeachment inquiry in the House, which is controlled by Democrats.

A Perry spokesperson has said that Perry “supported and encouraged” Trump to speak with Zelenskiy to “discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development.”

Perry, who twice lost the Republican nomination for president, is a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

In 2017, he endorsed Trump's decision to ban transgender troops, saying that the United States should not be responsible for “these types of operations to change your sex.”

During his first bid for president in 2012, Perry released an ad in Iowa in which he said that there was something wrong with America when gay troops can serve openly in the military but children cannot openly celebrate Christmas and accused then-President Barack Obama of waging a war on religion.

The ad, titled Strong, spawned dozens of parodies on the Internet and was lampooned by late-night television hosts, including Stephen Colbert.

Perry has also compared being gay to alcoholism, urged the Boys Scouts of America (BSA) to keep its former ban on openly gay scouts, defended the military's now-defunct ban on openly gay service members and signed a presidential candidates pledge vowing to oppose marriage equality.