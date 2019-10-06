Out singer Mika has released I Am
Michael Holbrook, his fifth studio album.
The 36-year-old Mika first burst on the
scene in 2007 with his hit single “Grace Kelly.”
In 2012, Mika announced that he's gay
after previously stating that he considered himself “label-less”
because he could fall in love with “any type, any body.”
“If you ask me am I gay, I say yeah.
Are these songs about my relationship with a man? I say yeah,” he
told Instinct.
I Am Michael Holbrook is Mika's
first full-length album since releasing No Place in Heaven in
2015. He said that he was initially at a loss for inspiration for his
latest project.
“I hadn't put out a record in four
years. I didn't know what to do when it came time to start the
process and was honestly kind of at a loss,” he
said. “I felt a little disappointed by the commercial side of
the industry. I didn't want to make a record by the numbers or by
committee. I wanted to make an uncontaminated, homemade pop record.”