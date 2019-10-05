In an interview with the BBC, out
singer Adam Lambert called for reform of the electoral system.
Lambert, 37, is currently promoting his
fourth studio album, Velvet: Side A.
Lambert told the BBC that “the
political situation in America is terrible” and that President
Donald Trump's election energized a progressive youth movement.
“People go, 'Is he going to get
re-elected?' and I just feel like the chances of that are so slim,
because he barely got through the first time – and that's before we
realized just how bad he was going to be,” Lambert said.
“But there's problems," he said.
"It's a corrupt system. The fact that they make it so hard for
people of color, and so many other minority groups, to vote. It's
screwed up."
"At the time the [electoral
college] system was created, it needed to be that way, but we're in a
different era now. It's dated.”
"I don't see why they just can't
make it a square vote, where everyone in the country votes and the
person with the most gets in,” he
added.
(Related: Adam
Lambert calls his coming out “an act of defiance”; Applauds
Taylor Swift's activism.)
Lambert also said that the single “New
Eyes” off his new album was about his new boyfriend, Javi Costa
Polo.
“The new pair of eyes that came into
my life are very hopeful and very positive,” he said with a smile.
“There's an innocence there that I'm really drawn to. The
freshness, the hunger for new experiences. I love that.”