In a recent interview, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's attacks on the LGBT community.

Trump has reinstated a ban on transgender people serving in the military and withdrawn guidance that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice in public schools. His Department of Justice (DOJ) has repeatedly argued that current federal workplace protections do not apply to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

“He's eviscerated so many basic civil rights,” Biden said in an interview with Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality and its political arm, the NCTE Action Fund.

“Why does he do that?” Keisling asked.

“I don't know that he has a philosophy. I think that he just decides that he's going to appeal to people who, from white supremacists to homophobic people who think he can easily rile them up and get their support. I don't know. I can't get into another man's or woman's mind, but I know it's wrong.”

“I mean, it's morally wrong. And it's wrong for the country. It's wrong for who we are as a people,” Biden added. “We're all created equal.”

Biden also said that people of faith should support LGBT rights.

“We're all God's children. Who is to judge you, whether or not you’re lesbian, gay, or trans? Who is to make that judgment, especially if it’s done from your heart? The idea that someone can tell you that you can’t be who you are in your heart and your soul is just wrong. That’s the sin. The sin is not being LGBTQ. The sin is not allowing you to be who you are in your heart,” he said.

Biden promised that as president he would “protect every single right.”