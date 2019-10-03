A city in Iowa is refusing to comply with a Trump administration request to remove its rainbow-colored crosswalks.

Ames installed four of these crosswalks at a downtown intersection. One of the crosswalks features the gender non-binary flag's colors (purple, black, yellow, and white), while another uses the colors of the transgender Pride flag (blue, white, and pink).

In a letter dated September 5, the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, asked Ames City Manager Steve Schainker to remove the crosswalks, CNN reported.

The federal government said that the crosswalks are unsafe and violate federal traffic control regulations.

“Crosswalk art has a potential to compromise pedestrian and motorist safety by interfering with, detracting from, or obstructing official traffic control devices,” the letter stated.

Officials in Ames said that the federal government does not have jurisdiction over its crosswalks and decided to ignore the request.